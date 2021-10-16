54-Year-Old Cleaner Found Dead In Punggol Rubbish Chute Compactor Room On 16 Oct

Paramedics found a 54-year-old man lying motionless in a central rubbish chute compactor room in Punggol today (16 Oct), reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They arrived after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at around 8.15am.

Unfortunately, the man reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to CNA, the SCDF received a call for help at Blk 623C Punggol Central on Saturday morning (16 Oct).

When they arrived, they found a motionless man in the central rubbish chute compactor room. Paramedics subsequently pronounced him dead at the scene.

In response to CNA’s queries, a Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council spokesperson revealed information of a “man-trap” incident.

Though they didn’t elaborate further, they shared that the man had succumbed to his injuries.

Town Council rendering support to victim’s family

CNA noted that the victim was later identified to be a block sweeper for the Town Council.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol Shore Constituency Yeo Wan Ling posted about the incident on Facebook.

Explaining that she had met the victim’s family, she assured that the Town Council will be providing full support to them.

Ms Yeo also urged the public to stop circulating and to delete any photos they may have received of the accident out of respect for the family.

She further expressed her condolences to them.

Police preliminarily rule out foul play

Preliminarily investigations led the police to rule out foul play, though they are still looking into the case, stated CNA.

Until they conclude their investigations, the Town Council or any other parties are unable to provide further details.

Condolences to the bereaved family

As much as this news comes as a shock to everyone, it surely was a more painful incident for the victim’s family to wrap their heads around.

MS News extends our sincere condolences and we hope they’ll find closure once more details come to light.

