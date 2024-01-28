Punggol Street Dog Suffers 2 Hit-And-Run Accidents, Needs Donations For Medical Bills

Punggol Street Dog Suffers Fractures In Legs After 2 Hit-And-Run Accidents

When a street animal gets involved in an accident, there’s often nobody to help it recover.

This proved to be the case when a street dog in Punggol unfortunately suffered two hit-and-run accidents.

He needs more than S$12,000 for his medical bills, so an animal welfare charity is appealing for donations.

Dog found weak & limping in Punggol

The plight of the Punggol street dog was shared in a Facebook post on Sunday (28 Jan) by Causes For Animals (CAS), a local charity.

They said his usual feeder found the dog, Nuan Nuan, weak and limping in Punggol.

CAS went after him in the deep grass, where he was seen, and managed to trap him, it said.

Punggol dog has leg fractures from accidents

The group brought Nuan Nuan to the vet, where it was found that he had fractures in both hind legs.

Apparently, this was the result of the dog being involved in two hit-and-run accidents.

After the accident, he “wobbled into the bushes” and was “left for death” there, CAS said.

More than S$12,000 needed for medical bills

To fix Nuan Nuan’s injuries, S$12,000 is needed, CAS said.

On top of that, he will also need physiotherapy after the treatment.

This is so that he can regain the ability to walk effectively, CAS added.

CAS appeals for donations, tax exemption available

To that end, the group is appealing for donations from the public to help foot Nuan Nuan’s considerable medical bills.

According to the Emergency Aid Appeal on CAS’ website, those who wish to help may donate via PayPal, PayNow, Internet banking, ATM or cheque.

As CAS has Institution of Public Character (IPC) status, donations of at least S$10 qualify for 250% tax exemption.

If the funds they receive exceed Nuan Nuan’s medical bill, the surplus will be funnelled to animals under their community care programme.

Do head to CAS’ fund-raising page to find out how to donate.

