Punggol GRC advisors share sneak peek of upcoming Cross Island Line Punggol Extension

‘An amazing engineering project’: Punggol GRC visits ongoing Riviera MRT station tunnel works

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) has reached the site of the future Riviera MRT station, marking another construction milestone for the Cross Island Line (CRL) Punggol Extension.

The update was shared by Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling via her social media post on Tuesday (30 June).

Ms Yeo and fellow Punggol GRC advisors joined Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong for an on-site tour of the underground tunnelling works.

MP gets glimpse of future MRT line beneath Punggol

Describing the experience as “surreal”, Ms Yeo said the group ventured deep underground to see the ongoing works firsthand.

They visited the section where tunnelling has broken through to the future Riviera station.

This serves residents in Punggol’s Gardens and Meadows precincts.

According to Ms Yeo, the TBM is now continuing westwards towards the Oceanus precinct before reaching its final destination at Punggol MRT station.

To commemorate the milestone, Mr Gan had the honour of pressing a button to launch the TBM on the next leg of its journey towards the following station.

Underground works highlight scale of engineering effort

Reflecting on the visit, Ms Yeo said being inside the tunnel gave her a new appreciation for Singapore’s transport infrastructure.

She noted that engineering expertise, careful planning, and workers tackling challenging ground conditions each day make every metre of progress possible.

“It’s an awe-inspiring reminder that many of the things we rely on are built long before we ever see them,” she wrote.

Punggol Extension to improve connectivity by 2032

When completed in 2032, the Cross Island Line Punggol Extension will give residents more public transport options and reduce travelling times across Singapore.

Ms Yeo said what impressed her most during the visit was not only the scale of the project, but also the “ingenuity, teamwork and perseverance” of those working on it.

She also thanked the engineers, project teams and workers “who are literally laying the foundations for Punggol’s future”.

“We look forward to seeing this next chapter of our town take shape.”

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Featured image adapted from Janil Puthucheary on Facebook and Gan Kim Yong on Facebook.