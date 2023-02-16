2 Mating Pythons Crash Through M’sia Home Ceiling, Removed By Emergency Services

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Massive Mating Pythons Fall Through Ceiling In Malaysia Home

Valentine’s Day came early for two pythons when they crashed a family’s home and nested in the ceiling.

The two mating large pythons – measuring 4m and 5m in length – were found coiled tightly in a love lock in the ceiling of a home in Pahang, Malaysia.

In a series of TikTok videos, a team of seven emergency responders were seen pulling the two reptiles down from the ceiling and separating them.

According to Sinar Harian, the two snakes will be released back into the wild at a later date.

2 pythons crash through ceiling

On Saturday (11 Feb) at about 4am, 57-year-old Madam Som Mohamad Saleh heard loud noises coming from the ceiling of her house.

She didn’t give it much thought, thinking that it was monkeys running and hopping around on the roof.

But the next day, her 26-year-old daughter Ms Norshahira Zakaria spotted a crack on the ceiling of her bedroom.

The gap gradually grew wider and soon, part of the ceiling collapsed, exposing the tail of a reticulated python.

Alarmed, Madam Som called the local emergency response team for help, reported the Malaysia Gazette.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday (13 Feb), the emergency team could be seen using a hook to pull on the tail of one of the pythons.

The team was also using a stick to hit the ceiling.

All of a sudden, the two entangled massive pythons came crashing through the ceiling.

The sheer size of the snakes shocked those in the house and loud screams could be heard.

Snakes weighed 25kg & 32 kg

The two snakes then tried to slither back into the ceiling. Hooking onto one of the snake’s tails, the emergency team tried to pull it out.

When this wasn’t enough to bring down the huge snake, another man pulled on it with his bare hands.

With that, the snake was successfully brought down and promptly dragged out of the house.

Malaysia Gazette reported that during this time, the other snake managed to escape through an opening in the ceiling of the house.

It then went towards an uninhabited house nearby.

Another TikTok video showed a snake slithering around the ground in the house.

The emergency team members were seen struggling to get a handle on the situation.

In a subsequent video, the emergency team had successfully put a bag over the snake’s head.

They then lifted the massive reptile into a cage.

The snakes apparently measured 5m and 4m in length and weighed 32kg and 25kg respectively, noted Malaysia Gazette.

In total, it took seven emergency responders to pull the two reptiles who were mating at the time, down from the ceiling.

Will be released into the wild

Speaking to Malaysia Gazette, Madam Som said that while the incident was shocking, it would have been even more traumatising if the snakes had fallen on her daughter when she was sleeping.

She believed snakes might have come from the unoccupied house next door.

According to Wild Singapore, reticulated pythons are native to Southeast Asia and can be found anywhere from forests, to mangroves, and urban areas.

The python can grow up to 10m long. They are a non-venomous but powerful snake that kills by constricting its prey.

Their mating period usually falls in February and March.

An animal welfare group spokesperson later shared that the two snakes will be released back into the wild.

Featured image adapted from @baju_skoda on TikTok.