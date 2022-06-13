M’sian Police Raid Unlicensed KL Night Club, 85 People Including 3 S’porean Men Investigated

Unlicensed KL Nightclub Raid Puts 3 Singaporeans Under Investigation

Despite its relatively clean-cut image, Singapore is no stranger to its citizens involving themselves in illicit activities.

Just last year, local authorities raided several illegal entertainment outlets here.

Once again, a few Singaporeans have found themselves at the centre of such law-breaking antics. This time though, they were in a foreign country.

Malaysian police recently conducted a raid at an unlicensed nightclub in Kuala Lumpur (KL). They arrested 20 people and put 85 others, including three Singaporean men, under investigation.

Police raid unlicensed KL nightclub

The China Press reports that police forces in KL raided a nightclub in Fraser Business Park on Sunday (12 Jun).

The owner was operating without a licence, prompting the anti-vice division of the Malaysian police to investigate.

They proceeded to arrest a total of 20 persons for their involvement in the business. Among those placed under arrest were a Malaysian Chinese guard, 11 male Bangladeshi employees, and eight Vietnamese women.

Their ages ranged from 26 to 58.

85 persons under investigation during raid

According to the China Press, authorities also investigated 85 individuals, 70 of whom were customers.

This included 46 local Chinese men, 17 local Chinese women, three Singaporean men, one man from Hong Kong, one from Indonesia, and two from China.

The other 15 people under investigation are all club employees, which is said to attract a wide range of tourists from overseas.

We applaud Malaysian authorities for efficient operation

There’s no harm in participating in nightlife activities. But the best way to stay out of trouble is to go to reputable places that are allowed to run their businesses legitimately.

If you’re not sure, you can always Google or ask around. And if you’re knowingly walking into an illegal place, you’d best be prepared to face the consequences.

Congratulations to the Malaysian police for conducting a successful raid and nabbing those guilty of violating the law.

May those who are under investigation also learn their lesson and refrain from participating in such activities again.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The China Press.