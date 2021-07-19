Police Arrest 3 Men In Raid At Illegal Entertainment Outlets

An ongoing cluster among KTV lounges here has shifted public focus towards entertainment outlets.

Police said on Sunday (18 Jul) that an operation found 39 people in total socialising without safe distancing, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

3 of them were arrested for allegedly supplying liquor without a license, while the other 36 allegedly didn’t comply with safe distancing rules.

Police raid illegal entertainment outlets

The police operation, conducted on Saturday (17 Jul), consisted of raids on outlets along Selegie Road and Tagore Lane.

Police didn’t state the names of the outlets, but they believe KTV services and alcohol were provided without a licence.

Images released show various men and women gathered at the outlets in groups larger than permitted, with alcohol and mixers strewn around tables.

36 people, aged 20-38, are being investigated for breaking safe distancing measures.

Meanwhile, 3 men, aged 24-37, were arrested for supplying liquor without a licence.

Along with alcohol, police also seized karaoke equipement from the premises.

Take safe distancing measures seriously

Take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously, or face the long arm of the law, police warned.

This is especially so amid the ongoing clusters, where it’s suspected that places not allowed to provide social hosting services were doing so anyway

Another operation on 17 Jul resulted in the arrests and deportation of 10 women for vice-related activities at 3 KTV lounges which became F&B establishments during the pandemic.

Be responsible

If a lack of safe distancing and illegal activities during this time is contributing to Covid-19 spread, it becomes that much harder to detect.

We hope the public can understand what’s at stake here and stop providing or patronising such services.

Such illegal activities also risk sullying the names of legitimate entertainment outlets and cause them to be even more adversely affected.

