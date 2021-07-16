Teo Heng & 8 Others Urge Govt To Allow Operations With Restrictions

As Singapore scrambles to contain the expanding KTV cluster, all eyes are on KTV lounges that have been operating as F&B outlets.

All of them have had to suspend operations till 30 Jul, as they were identified as places with likely ongoing transmission.

However, amid the scrutiny, some may have forgotten the establishments that have unfortunately been tarred with the same brush – family-style KTVs like Teo Heng.

Source

9 of these establishments have since started a petition to dissociate themselves from KTV lounges and nightclubs.

They’re saying that they shouldn’t be counted in the same category, 1 reason being that their clientele is different.

9 outlets join forces in petition

The petition on change.org is addressed to Ministers Lawrence Wong, Ong Ye Kung, Gan Kim Yong and K. Shanmugam, as well as the Prime Minister’s Office.

9 companies have joined forces in the petition. While Teo Heng is probably the most recognisable name in it, karaoke lovers may recognise some of the others:

Teo Heng KTV Pte Ltd 7th Heaven KTV & Cafe Sing My Song Family Karaoke K Voice Family Karaoke 8 Degree Lounge Major 99 – Family Karaoke & Entertainment Center HaveFun KTV K Star Cash Studio

As of Friday (16 Jul) night, more than 3,000 have signed the petition since it was started the day before.

Source

Family KTVs call for removal from current category

In Singapore, every business is registered as a corporate entity with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA).

Family KTVs like these 9 are registered under Singapore Standard Industrial Classification (SSIC) 93203 – cabarets, night clubs, discotheques, dance clubs and karaoke lounges.

The petition basically calls for the Government to remove them from this category and put them into a new “Family KTV” category.

Source

They are not the same

The rationale for this is that the nightlife category is “overly broad”, they say.

Thus, it’s “not justifiable” for family KTVs to be lumped into it as, they add,

We are not the same.

The establishments also offered a few reasons explaining why:

1. Their clientele is different

Unlike nightlife establishments, which may be patronised by groups of mostly men on a night out, family KTVs have a different sort of clientele.

They mainly cater to mixed groups of families, youths or friends having gatherings, they said.

Source

As such, they also don’t have hostesses – who likely won’t get much business from the customers there.

2. Their operating hours are different

Nightlife establishments are, as apparent from their names, primarily nighttime businesses.

This was possibly the reason why their activities may have escaped the notice of safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) – some bars were only checked by SDAs in the daytime, The Straits Times reported.

Family KTVs, on the other hand, operate mostly in the daytime, the petition said.

As such, they’re not adult-only establishments, and youth and children also go there.

Source

3. Family KTVs are compatible with safe distancing

If you’ve ever been a family KTV, you’ll know that the bulk of the space there is comprised of rooms.

Most of these rooms are small, and designed to hold small groups only.

Those who’ve been to Teo Heng will also know that their premises are brightly lit, which reduces the chances of any hanky-panky going on.

Source

In this context, it’s unlikely that customers can intermingle.

Thus, family KTVs’ layouts are “highly compatible with safe distancing”, the petition said.

Petition calls for revival of pilot

The petition also calls for the Government to restart the long-postponed pilot reopening.

It was supposed to happen in Jan, but was shelved due to a rise in community cases then.

The trial should be revived as, the family KTVs said,

We strongly believe that karaoke can be allowed with the right safety measures in place.

The safety measures they proposed were:

Customers to be fully vaccinated or completed pre-event testing. Customers to stay in their private rooms, with group limit in line with prevailing limits for dine-in Customers must be citizens, PRs or long-term pass holders who’ve been in Singapore for the last 14/21 days Masks must be worn at all times except when singing, and a maximum of 2 people singing at any time Rooms and microphones to be sanitised between groups. Mic covers to be provided for patrons.

Tough for family KTVs to stay alive

The petition noted that karaoke hasn’t been allowed in Singapore since Mar 2020.

In the meantime, the businesses of family KTVs have been severely affected, with some closing down totally.

They’ve tried various means to stay afloat, including pivoting to F&B and renting out their rooms for almost anything but singing.

While waiting patiently for restrictions to be lifted, the recent cluster has dashed any hopes of that happening.

Source

Though it’s unclear whether family KTVs will be suspended till 30 Jul along with other nightlife businesses, there seems to be no end in sight to the restrictions imposed on them.

Wholesome businesses are suffering

As the public backlash against KTV lounges intensifies, we should remember that not all of them are responsible for the cluster.

While some places frequented by hostesses have allegedly acted in violation of the rules, other more wholesome businesses are suffering due to their actions.

Do you think family KTVs deserve a lifeline and to be considered differently from those with hostesses? Do share your thoughts with us.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images from Facebook, Facebook and Facebook.