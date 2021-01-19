Nightclubs & Karaoke Outlets’ Won’t Reopen Soon Due To Rise In Community Covid-19 Cases

Since Phase 3 began on 28 Dec 2020, Singapore residents have been embracing the ease in restrictions fully.

But things may be slowing down, with nightclubs and karaoke outlets the first to experience a roadblock in their pilot reopening programme.

This is following the recent rise in community Covid-19 cases, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Suspension of pilot reopening due to safety concerns

According to TODAYonline, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI) made the announcement today (19 Jan).

Considering that Singapore has been reporting several new community Covid-19 cases almost daily in the past 2 weeks, safety has become an utmost concern.

Since several cases are unlinked, the authorities wish to prevent situations that may further complicate things.

As such, they’ve decided to defer the pilot reopening till further notice.

Nightclubs & karaoke outlets are high-risk places for infection

Most notably, both MTI and MHA highlighted how nightclubs and karaoke outlets are “high-risk settings” for infection.

Allowing them to reopen now may thus risk further community transmissions and the formation of new clusters.

This is especially because patrons would be in close contact with each other over long periods of time.

New reopening date pending review

Following the update, both ministries are unable to confirm when the new reopening date will be.

CNA states that they’ll review the commencement date “at a suitable juncture”.

The original plan was to reopen them in Jan 2021, after pubs and pars first did so in Dec 2020. Fortunately for the latter group, they can stay open under close supervision, and with possible revision of Safe Management Measures (SMMs) if need be.

As for the establishments that were initially set to reopen soon, the agencies will be working with them to figure out the next steps moving forward.

Resume normalcy at a gradual & safe pace

While this news may be upsetting for some of us, we have to remember that measures are in place with our welfare at heart.

After all, no one would want a new wave of infections to sweep over Singapore.

Let’s hope that the Covid-19 situation shows signs of improving soon, so we can get more positive news once again.

