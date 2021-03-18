Teo Heng Returns With Room Rentals

Teo Heng KTV was one establishment of many that reeled from the pandemic, as KTV establishments shut down due to concerns over Covid-19 spread.

This ultimately led to Teo Heng saying they’d close most of their outlet, with the situation seemingly hopeless.

But on Thursday (18 Mar), the KTV establishment announced that they’re opening 3 of their outlets up as event spaces and chill spots.

They hope to be able to tide through this period until authorities give the green light on KTV places resuming.

Here’s what you can look forward to doing at Teo Heng. No, you won’t be able to sing with a microphone, but it may well become an inexpensive hangout.

Teo Heng reopens, allows studying & livestreaming

From Friday (19 Mar), the following Teo Heng will reopen at the following outlets:

Causeway Point

Bedok Point

Although Teo Heng JCube will also reopen, look out for news for when it does on a later date.

Customers will be able to rent out the rooms for study purposes, for example.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

Those who need munchies to nibble on for extra energy are welcome to bring along their own food and drinks.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

A light ring as well as special equipment is also available in the rooms for livestreaming purposes — Teo Heng may be the venue for your next lobang stream.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

And if your favourite restaurant has run out of tables, you need not fret as large and extra large Teo Heng rooms are available for rental so you can get some much

Call in advance to book a room and Teo Heng will throw in decorations at no extra charge.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

Those who prefer a quiet night in can also use the space for activities such as board games — although we’ve never seen a game of Monopoly that didn’t get heated.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

These are the rates you can expect when Teo Heng reopens.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

Party rooms are $15/h during off-peak and $18/h during peak hours.

Thanks netizens for support

Teo Heng director Jean Teo told MS News that the past few months have not been the easiest.

She’d felt depressed amid the uncertain future from authorities on reopening KTV outlets.

But support and kind words from netizens helped keep her going and remain confident, she said.

Now as Teo Heng reopens, they’re looking for feedback for more initiatives that people want to see at the outlets.

Staying afloat in tough times

The pivot will hopefully keep Teo Heng able to pay workers’ salaries as well as rent during this period, until such time that the authorities give the green light for karaoke to return.

With the difficulty that Teo Heng has faced in the past year, they’re looking forward to the day they can finally allow karaoke seshs within their rooms.

Featured image courtesy of Teo Heng.