Teo Heng KTV To Close Remaining Outlets After Entertainment Pilot Programme Postponed Indefinitely

Teo Heng has long been the go-to karaoke outlet for many Singaporeans.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and the unprecedented circumstances that it brought along has severely impacted the home-grown company.

On Thursday (21 Jan), Teo Heng KTV Studio revealed that it will be closing down all of its remaining outlets, “for good“.

Teo Heng KTV reportedly under pressure to terminate tennanceis

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), a director of Teo Heng KTV studio said they “have no choice but to leave the industry for good” to avoid drawing on additional resources to sustain the business which may not be successful in the short-term.

This came after the government announced that the pilot programme allowing karaokes and nightclubs has been postponed indefinitely, due to a rise in local Covid-19 cases.

The karaoke company had spent more than $10,000 preparing for the pilot programme, reports CNA.

Since then, Teo Heng has reportedly been under tremendous pressure to terminate their tenancies after landlords lost faith in the entertainment industry.

