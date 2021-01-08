Teo Heng KTV Applies For Pilot Reopening Programme Due To Start In Jan

When one thinks of karaoke in Singapore, the chain Teo Heng KTV typically comes to mind. With several karaoke lounges reopening soon as part of a pilot programme, many are hoping for their go-to venue to be among those on the list.

After all, they’ve probably annoyed neighbours enough with regular renditions of 情非得已 in the shower.

Word that Teo Heng is one of several applicants hoping to reopen a branch on a trial basis is thus welcome news.

Teo Heng KTV files application for pilot reopening

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Teo Heng officially applied to this pilot programme for their branch located at Ci Yuan Community Club (CC) in Hougang.

The boss of Teo Heng KTV mentioned that he had invested ¥100,000 – or about S$20,000 – on 500 antibacterial disinfecting sprayers.

This excludes the purchase of new disinfectant and disinfecting equipment from Germany.

Customers won’t need to take Covid-19 swab tests

If their application is successful, customers won’t need to be tested for Covid-19.

This is part of a recent update to the pilot programme by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

However, this comes with strict conditions, such as:

no more than 2 people in the same box at any one time

no serving of alcohol at the premises

Should outlets be unable to meet the above requirements, customers will have to take a Covid-19 test, and show a negative result.

Teo Heng hopes to get employees back on the payroll

With the business out of service over the past few months, the company merely hopes approval for the pilot programme will help them to breakeven — and that some employees will get a chance to work again.

The KTV has reportedly lost nearly S$400,000 since suspending operations in all 14 outlets.

2 outlets have officially closed since then, with dark clouds looming over a third one in Tampines.

MS News has reached out to Teo Heng Trading & KTV Studio for comments.

A gradual return to normalcy

The pandemic may have hurt plenty of big and small business alike. But here’s hoping that everything will return to some sense of normality soon.

With various activities gradually resuming, let’s trust that people’s enthusiasm in partaking in them will help revive local businesses.

