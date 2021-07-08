KTV Rooms At Teo Heng Junction 10 Converted To Workspaces

Many businesses in Singapore have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, including Teo Heng KTV that had to suspend operations. However, it has since temporarily converted several outlets into workspaces and chill spots, including the one at Junction 10 which opens today.

Teo Heng’s founder Mr Jackson Teo announced the good news in a Facebook post on Wednesday (7 Jul).

Teo Heng KTV reopens Junction 10 outlet

According to Mr Teo, Teo Heng’s Junction 10 outlet will be opening today (8 Jul) from 11am to 11pm. It’s the 5th branch that has been temporarily converted into a workspace and hangout spot.

Other branches that offer similar services are Causeway Point, JCube, Star Vista, and Bedok Point.

Teo Heng has different rates for the rooms, ranging from $4/hour to $18/hour, depending on the type of room and the time of day.

A current promotion grants users an extra hour free when they accumulate 5 hours in a room.

A Teo Heng spokesperson told MS News that users may eat and drink in the rooms, which is a change from their previous guidelines.

Alternative for those in need of quiet spaces

While many of us may have adjusted to the work from home (WFH) arrangement, it may be time for a change in scenery after months of slugging it out at home.

With soundproof rooms, free WiFi, and charging ports, Teo Heng’s converted workspaces offer an affordable and even conveniently alternative for those who stay near an outlet.

Teo Heng has assured the public that rooms will be sanitised and cleaned after every session. They’ve also installed an anti-virus air purifier in every room to provide clean and fresh air for users.

So if you think you need some private space to do your work, you might want to consider this option.

Grateful for all the support

Covid-19 has definitely put a strain on many businesses like Teo Heng. Nevertheless, many citizens have showed their support as Teo Heng slowly picks up the pace.

Mr Teo is thus extremely grateful for all the love and support that the business has received. He promises that they will push on to overcome the difficult times.

Mr Teo also urges more citizens to get vaccinated in order to speed up Singapore’s move to reopening progressively. This would improve similar businesses that have suffered.

As Singapore slowly lifts its Covid-19 restrictions, we hope that more businesses will be able to regain their footing in due time.

For now, let’s support their efforts at improvising, and help them get through these challenging times.

