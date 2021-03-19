Teo Heng Founder Thanks Customers For Their Strong Support As 2 Outlets Reopen As Chill Out Spot

Ever since Covid-19 darkened our shores, karaoke outlets have borne the brunt of measures to curb the spread.

They’ve been closed for normal business for almost a year now. Teo Heng in particular was so badly hit that they closed down most outlets.

That’s why Singaporeans who miss them must have been cheered by the news that the company will reopen 3 outlets for customers to chill out with no singing.

On the 1st day of reopening, Teo Heng founder Jackson Teo said the outlets saw “strong support”.

Thus, he was touched and thanked customers.

Founder came down on 1st day of reopening

In a Facebook post in Mandarin on Friday (19 Mar), Mr Teo said he went down to an outlet to see how things were going.

As it was the 1st day that 2 outlets were reopening to the public, he may have been anxious to know the response.

He also handed out flyers and explained to passing shoppers about the new business pivot.

Outlets saw ‘many customers’

Mr Teo needn’t have worried.

According to his post, there was “strong support” from “many customers”.

He also shared photos of a crowd outside his outlet in Causeway Point, as well as customers inside.

2 youngsters asked to take a photo with him

Mr Teo said among the crowd, 2 youngsters recognised him.

They then requested to take a photo with him.

Before they left, they also passed on a word of encouragement – “jia you!” (hang in there!)

He said he was “really touched” and grateful for the public support.

Teo Heng’s rooms can be used for many purposes

In case you haven’t heard, Teo Heng’s back, and reopened 2 outlets on Friday (19 Mar) in:

Causeway Point

Bedok Point

While singing with mics still won’t be allowed, customers can use their rooms as cheap but private chill-out spots.

Students can go there to study if the library is too crowded. They can even bring their own snacks or buy drinks at just $1 per can.

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

For influencers, a light ring and special equipment can be available for live-streaming.

Groups (of up to 8 people) can even rent extra large rooms for private parties – if you book in advance, they’ll even throw in decorations at no extra charge!

Image courtesy of Teo Heng

The prices are very affordable, starting from just $4/hour for a small room, and 1 hour free if you accumulate 5 hours.

Huge party rooms are just $18/hour during peak periods – so if there are 8 of you each person pays just $2.25.

1st Teo Heng outlet opened in 1989

As for Mr Teo, he opened the 1st Teo Heng outlet at Katong Shopping Centre in 1989, roping in his wife and sister, according to Teo Heng’s website.

He managed to expand the business to 14 outlets at its prime, with customers drawn to its affordable prices and family-friendly environment.

As the business has always had a spirit of social responsibility, even when they closed 7 outlets in Jul, they donated their couches to the needy.

They suffered another setback in Jan, when the pilot reopening for KTV lounges was deferred.

It was then announced that they were closing all but 2 outlets.

A brighter road ahead

Teo Heng director Jean Teo had previously told MS News that though she’d felt depressed over the company’s uncertain future, support from netizens helped keep her going.

Now that Mr Teo has also thanked the public for their support, we’re heartened that the road ahead for the chain has become a bit brighter.

While what everyone is really hoping for is for karaoke to return again, the pivot will hopefully keep Teo Heng afloat until that long-awaited day finally arrives.

