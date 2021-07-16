Nightclubs That Pivoted To F&B Ordered To Cease Operations In Light Of KTV Cluster

The growing KTV cluster in Singapore has no doubt caused much concern. With it growing at quite a fast pace each day, all eyes are on nightclubs that have been operating as F&B outlets due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Aware of the possible continued transmissions at these venues, the authorities have finally decided to suspend their operations.

For 2 weeks from today (16 Jul), they’ll have to close as part of national efforts to ringfence Covid-19 transmissions.

Nightclubs to suspend operations from 16 Jul

In a press release on Friday (16 Jul), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the suspension of all nightlife establishments that have pivoted to F&B.

They estimate that the move will affect roughly 400 businesses, which they’ll be notifying individually.

The news comes after the KTV cluster recorded 32 new cases the same day, making up a total of 120 so far.

All employees to be tested

Perhaps aware of the urgency to manage the seemingly widespread transmission, authorities are clamping down on nightlife establishments that have pivoted to F&B to tide through the pandemic.

Over the 2-week closure, they’ll be testing all employees at these establishments for Covid-19.

They’ll also be checking on the venues’ safe management measures (SMMs) and protocols to ensure strict adherence.

Measures to ringfence ongoing transmissions

With the authorities expecting the KTV cluster to continue growing, it comes as no surprise that they’re implementing stringent measures on these venues now.

TODAY even reports that over 2,000 people have been quarantined as part of a “wide net cast” to ringfence infections.

Hopefully, with these veracious efforts, Singapore will be able to manage what seems to be a new wave of infections.

As for the general public, let’s diligently follow the rules to keep ourselves safe.

Featured image adapted from Joel Boh on Flickr, for illustration purposes only.