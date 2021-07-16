Singapore Confirms 61 New Covid-19 Cases On 16 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 61 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (16 Jul).

There are 53 cases within the local community, 9 of which are unlinked, while 32 others have links to the growing KTV cluster.

There are also 8 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). 2 tested positive upon arrival and 6 developed symptoms while on SHN.

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,905.

Temporary closure of Toa Payoh hawker centre

After contact tracing revealed that one of the cases from the KTV cluster is a stall assistant at a Toa Payoh hawker centre, vendors have been ordered to cease operations temporarily.

All employees there have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests and self-isolate at home for 14 days from the date of the notice.

The period of closure, however, is currently uncertain as authorities didn’t give an exact end date.

Another public venue that has had to close is the ComfortDelGro Driving Centre (CDC) in Ubi, along with its offices in Kovan and Tampines.

This comes after 4 recent Covid-19 cases turned out to have links to the centre.

The CDC and its offices will reopen after 29 Jul, if no other issues arise.

Mandatory Covid-19 tests for residents of Rowell Road HDB block

Meanwhile, the detection of 12 Covid-19 cases at a Rowell Road HDB block has led to the commencement of mandatory tests for all residents there.

Recent visitors and folks who have interacted with residents are also encouraged to get themselves tested.

In the meantime, those who have taken their tests must remember to minimise social interactions while waiting for their results.

If they observe any symptoms of illness, they should seek medical attention immediately.

Hope cluster will stop growing soon

Considering how fast the KTV cluster has been growing, the authorities have warned that the trend may continue for a while.

But with efficient contact tracing and ringfencing efforts, we hope that the numbers will fall soon enough.

For now, let’s continue to adhere to Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

