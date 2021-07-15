48 New Covid-19 Cases On 15 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (15 Jul) that there are 48 new Covid-19 cases.

42 are local cases, and MOH said 33 of them are related to the KTV cluster.

There are also 6 imported cases, who were already either on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

There are now 87 cases in the KTV cluster.

MOH said that there are 42 local cases today, of which 17 are linked to previous cases and were already placed on quarantine.

Another 20 cases were detected through surveillance.

5 cases are currently unlinked.

The KTV cluster in Singapore has grown to 87 cases, with 33 added today.

6 imported cases were also noted in today’s cases. They were already on SHN or isolated upon arrival here.

4 were detected on arrival here, while 2 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Sharp increase in Covid-19 cases but 5-pax dining remains

As of 15 Jul, there are 87 cases linked to the KTV cluster.

Yesterday saw 42 cases added as surveillance as well as free testing was stepped up for those who’ve visited KTV lounges.

More KTV lounges were closed for cleaning due to potential chains of transmission:

One Exclusive (114 Middle Road)

Level 9 (L9) (114 Middle Road)

Terminal 10 (Clarke Quay)

Club M (114 Middle Road)

Those who’ve visited these venues or similar KTV lounges, as well as interacted with social hostesses of any nationality in any setting between 29 Jun and 14 Jul should get tested.

Tests will be confidential, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Hope for cases to be ringfenced

The KTV cluster is unfortunate news for Singapore just as it was on its way to reopening further.

It also risks setting back the opening of KTV lounges and other entertainment venues.

We hope that the transmissions will be ringfenced sooner rather than later.

Featured image by MS News.