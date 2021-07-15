Block 639 Rowell Road Residents Must Get Free Covid-19 Tests

Residents of Block 639 Rowell Road will have to get tested for Covid-19 after confirmed cases were detected.

Source

Lianhe Zaobao reports that residents got a briefing from the authorities regarding cases in the block.

Those who’ve been to the affected block may also get a free test.

Block 639 Rowell Road residents to get Covid-19 testing

The news was delivered to residents on Thursday (15 Jul) by authorities following confirmed cases detected in the block.

They’ll receive free swab tests at the ground floor of Block 636 Veerasamy Road.

Those who visited the block between 30 Jun and 14 Jul can also get tested for free, Lianhe Zaobao reports.

Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua said that the affected HDB flats have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

There are also hand sanitisers at the elevators for residents to use and keep safe, she said.

KTV cluster grows to 87 cases

While it’s unclear as to whether the confirmed cases are related to the KTV cluster, it is a growing one.

33 new cases were added in today’s case count as the cluster grew to 87 cases.

There are a total of 42 local cases today, so there’s definitely some spread in the community.

Ringfencing infections

As authorities work to keep the spread under control, we hope that everyone can do their part to get tested if they’ve either visited KTV lounges or interacted with cases who have.

As shown, just a few cases can spiral into large clusters with many social interactions.

We advise minimising our social interactions to just close friends and family for now.

The best thing we can do now is to stay safe and not mingle with too many different groups of people as this can dramatically increase our clusters here.

