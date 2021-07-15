ComfortDelGro Driving Centres In Ubi, Kovan & Tampines Temporarily Closed

ComfortDelGro has announced the sudden closure of their driving centres in Ubi, Kovan, and Tampines today (15 Jul).

In a Facebook post, they explained that the temporary closure is effective immediately and will last until 29 Jul.

Students who have booked tests, lessons, and other miscellaneous services during this period can expect to receive full refunds.

4 Covid-19 cases linked to driving centre

In response to queries from MS News, Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer Ms Tammy Tan revealed that 4 Covid-19 cases have been linked to their driving centre. Which centre exactly is unclear.

As a result, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has directed the closure of all ComfortDelGro driving centres (CDCs) for 2 weeks.

During this period, all offline lessons will cease and students can expect a full refund.

Ms Tammy Tan has assured that the welfare of their students, visitors, and staff remain as CDC’s top priority.

CDC has advised all employees to work from home while their premises undergo deep cleaning.

Students will receive refunds due to sudden closure

In their Facebook post on Thursday (15 Jul), the CDC elaborated on what students can expect if they have signed up for classes, tests, or other services during the closure period.

Any tests, lessons or services such as Driver Improvement Point System (DIPs) and Safety Driving Courses (SDCs) booked for the period from 4.25 pm on 15 Jul to 29 Jul will be cancelled.

Students can expect to receive refunds due to the sudden cancellation. CDC will waive the points from their cancellation count, so students need not worry.

Online classes such as the online theory lesson will proceed as normal.

Hope all staff & students stay safe

ComfortDelGro’s decision to close the driving centres was surely done to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

In the past, ComfortDelGro has implemented an exhaustive list of measures to keep both students and teachers safe during their lessons.

We’re sure that that the relevant parties are doing their best to overcome this hurdle.

We hope that no new cases will surface at the driving centres and that students will be able to resume their lessons soon.

