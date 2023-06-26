Red Velvet’s Yeri Visits Takashimaya Photobooth After K-Drama Event, Shares Adorable Shots On Instagram

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Red Velvet’s Yeri Snaps Pictures At Takashimaya Photobooth

After completing our work on an overseas trip, many of us would use our spare time to explore the city.

It seems like Red Velvet’s Yeri is no exception, as fans spotted her visiting a photobooth in Takashimaya to snap some pictures after her ‘Cheongdam International High School’ drama promotions at ION Orchard on 24 June.

Following her visit, the booth owner took to TikTok to share the 4-cut photographs that Yeri took.

Fans were also delighted to see the star post a video of her shots on Instagram.

Yeri visits photobooth in Takashimaya, uses BITCH X RICH frame

On 25 June, Solace Studios (@solacestudios.sg), the photobooth Yeri visited, took to TikTok to share that Yeri visited their booth the day before.

After her event at ION Orchard, she visited the booth, where she promoted her new K-drama ‘Cheongdam International High School’ alongside actress Lee Eun-saem.

The 24-year-old first interacted with fans outside the booths.

She then entered one to snap some solo photos to commemorate her visit.

It seems like the idol star is a complete pro at her job, as she even chose a ‘BITCH X RICH’ frame, which was only available for a limited time.

For those who have not been keeping up with the show, ‘BITCH X RICH’ is an alternative title for ‘Cheongdam International High School’.

Fans also spotted a videographer filming the star while she was at the booths, so perhaps we can look forward to a vlog of her time here.

Yeri shares photos on Instagram & thanks fans for support

Following her visit to the photobooth, Yeri wasted no time sharing a video of the pictures she snapped on Red Velvet’s shared Instagram page.

In her post captions, the thoughtful actress also expressed her gratitude to ReVeluvs in English.

Noting that she was “amazed” by the number of fans who visited, Yeri thanked fans for their love and support.

She added,

I’m deeply touched to see how many people in Singapore love BITCHXRICH…

Fans applaud visitors for not swarming artiste

Following the TikTok video by Solace Studios, many fans expressed happiness for the studio and made plans to visit the photobooths as well.

Unfortunately, the ‘BITCH X RICH’ photomatic event and the booths at Takashimaya were temporary. They have both been unavailable since 25 June.

ReVeluvs can, however, visit Solace Studios’ other outlets at Haji Lane or Lucky Plaza to snap similar shots.

Fans also applauded Yeri in the comments section for “supporting small local businesses”, albeit probably unintentionally.

One also expressed their joy that the idol could walk freely without being swarmed by fans.

Indeed, we’re glad that Yeri was able to have an enjoyable time in Singapore.

