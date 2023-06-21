Man Requests Refund From US Chinese Restaurant After Seeing Buddha Statue, Manager Refuses

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Bothered By Buddha Statue In Chinese Restaurant Bothers Asks For Refund

A man was filmed asking for a refund from a Chinese restaurant in the United States (US), but it seemed his issue had nothing to do with the food — rather, he was bothered about a Buddha statue there.

According to posts online, the man saw a Buddha statue in the restaurant and said he “does not support that” as “he’s a Christian”.

However, the manager refused to give him a refund, calling the man out for being racist. She then said she could give him his food order, however, which he accepted.

While waiting for his order, the man then got into arguments with other customers, with one telling him to “love thy neighbour”.

Man asks for refund after seeing Buddha statue in restaurant

The video, which was uploaded to Twitter on 19 June as well as the subreddit r/PublicFreakout, is four minutes long and shows the man, dressed in a long-sleeved blue shirt, asking for a refund.

According to comments, the scene allegedly took place at Rose Garden in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“I don’t want the food because you’ve got the Buddha there,” he can be heard saying. “I don’t believe in that so I don’t want that.”

In reply, a woman who appears to be the restaurant manager says she is unable to refund the man. “You’re racist, and I’m not giving you a refund for that,” she says.

“Well then, give me my food,” the man replies, and she agrees, saying it’s “almost done”. She then goes back into the restaurant.

Man gets into arguments with other customers

The man then goes back to waiting, and gets into an argument with another man, who professes to being a Christian as well, and calls the former racist.

However, the blue-shirted man denies this.

Meanwhile, a girl can be seen ordering her food while the two men continue to argue.

“Love thy neighbour,” the second man tells the one in blue.

The entire time, a boy, who appears to be with the man, stands beside him while appearing to play a game on his handheld device.

Eventually, a woman shouts at the man, saying, “Shut up, sir. Shut up.”

The video subsequently ends.

Comments slam man for intolerance

The comments on Reddit were largely against the man, who appeared to be intolerant of other beliefs.

One paraphrased the Bible, beginning with “For God so loved the world” but calling out the man for his intolerance.

Another called the woman who asked the man to shut up a “hero”.

Others were amused by the girl who went up to place her order like nothing was going on.

While we admire her nonchalance, the customers who spoke up to the man deserve credit too, for calling out his apparent discrimination. We’re glad the situation didn’t seem to escalate further and hope that the man will refrain from making hurtful comments in the future.

This incident serves as a reminder to all that religious harmony should never be taken for granted. The people who prepare your food may not share your faith, but they deserve your respect nonetheless.

