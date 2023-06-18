21-Year-Old US Man Solves Rubik’s Cube In Just 3.13 Seconds, Sets New World Record

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Max Park Enters Guinness World Records For Fastest Rubik’s Cube Solve

A 21-year-old man set the world record for solving a 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube in just 3.13 seconds, dethroning the previous record of 3.47 seconds that was set in 2018.

Seasoned ‘speedcuber’ Max Park set the record at Pride in Long Beach 2023.

A video of Mr Park breaking the record shows his celebration as he ecstatically yells and runs around the venue, as everyone goes wild.

According to his parents, Mr Park was diagnosed with autism and developed a fascination with Rubik’s Cubes from a young age.

Max Park sets Rubik’s cube world record solving it in just 3.13 seconds

The video of Mr Park, who hails from California, breaking the record was posted on his social media accounts on 12 June.

At first, he practices on another cube before wiping his hands with a towel.

The timekeeper then unveils the Rubik’s Cube, which was hidden until then.

Mr Park picks up the cube and gives it a look-around, seeming to study the cube to see how best to solve it.

But once he puts the cube down and the timer begins, Mr Park’s fingers move at warp speed.

In less than the time it takes the writer to type this sentence out, Mr Park has solved the Rubik’s Cube — 3.134 seconds.

Knowing he’s set a new record, he claps his hands and yells, “Yes!” then stands up to celebrate.

The timekeeper looks towards the clock and can scarcely believe what he just witnessed, putting his hands on his head in shock.

Meanwhile, the entire venue goes wild, while Mr Park gives a few people high-fives.

Diagnosed with autism at age two

In an interview, Mr Park’s parents said Max was diagnosed with mild to severe autism at age two.

They were told he might require lifelong care. But his therapy ended up being Rubik’s Cubes, as he developed a fascination with them.

“Cubing has proved to be a good therapy for Max to socialize and strengthen his skills,” they said.

“There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes.”

At just age 10, Mr Park won a cubing competition. That set him on a path to breaking world records.

Along the way, he has also learned social cues as well as maintaining eye contact.

“We were very proud of his win [at a World Championship], but the big thing for us was he got the certificate and was looking at the people next to him and he was adjusting his certificate to be like everybody else. So that social influence, for us, was our win,” said his mum.

Now, his name has been etched into history.

“Max is incredibly happy to be featured in the Guinness World Records book because his whole life is about being the best and that being quantifiable,” his father said.

“To see his own name in the ranks of the best is going to be just amazing for him. His motto is ‘don’t think, just solve’.”

Featured image adapted from Max Park on Twitter.