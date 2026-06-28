MOM calls 2-week nationwide safety time-out after 7 workplace deaths in 4 weeks

Rise in workplace death toll in 2026 results in response from MOM

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced a nationwide voluntary safety time-out for the next two weeks after seven workers died in five separate workplace incidents over the past four weeks.

The recent fatalities, which occurred across different sectors, have raised Singapore’s workplace death toll to 21 so far this year.

This is a rise from 18 over the same period in 2025.

While the incidents do not point to a single underlying cause, MOM said the close succession of fatalities is a cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and strict adherence to workplace safety requirements.

Employers encouraged to review workplace safety

The voluntary safety time-out began last Friday (26 June), with employers encouraged to pause and review their workplace safety practices.

“Employers should use the safety time-out to review work processes, reinforce risk controls, engage workers and supervisors on workplace risks, and address safety gaps where necessary,” MOM said.

They also urged employers to pay particular attention to vehicle-related activities, individual worker lapses, and emergency response procedures to ensure injured workers receive prompt rescue or medical assistance following an accident.

Stricter penalties for workplace safety lapses

Alongside the safety time-out, MOM will introduce tougher enforcement measures throughout July to strengthen compliance with workplace safety rules.

For first-time workplace safety offences detected during inspections, the composition fine will increase from S$2,000 to S$3,000. Higher fines will apply for repeat or more serious offences.

Authorities will also extend the minimum duration of Stop-Work Orders (SWOs) from five to eight weeks for companies with safety lapses serious enough to warrant one.

In particularly severe cases involving serious workplace safety failures that result in fatal or major accidents, companies may also be barred from hiring new migrant workers for three months.

MOM said the enhanced measures are intended to reinforce employer accountability and encourage companies to proactively identify and manage workplace risks.

The measures will remain in place throughout July and may be extended if workplace safety outcomes do not improve.

Employers reminded that safety is a shared responsibility

MOM stressed that employers remain responsible for ensuring adequate risk controls, safe work procedures, and proper supervision are in place.

Supervisors and workers also play an important role by identifying potential hazards early and raising concerns whenever they encounter unsafe work practices.

“MOM will continue to monitor workplace safety performance closely and work with industry partners, unions, and workers to strengthen workplace safety standards and improve workplace safety outcomes.”

Also Read: 2 delivery riders among 36 workplace deaths in 2025, total down from 43 in 2024: MOM

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Featured image adapted from MS News.