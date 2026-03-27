2 delivery riders among 36 workplace deaths in 2025, total down from 43 in 2024: MOM

36 workplace deaths in 2025, workplace fatal injury rate falls to record low

Singapore recorded 36 workplace deaths in 2025, down from 43 the year before, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) annual workplace safety and health (WSH) report released on Wednesday (25 March).

This marks an all-time low of 0.96 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers.

Delivery riders among fatalities

Of the 36 deaths, two involved platform workers (PWs), specifically, delivery riders.

These cases were part of six work-related traffic fatalities recorded in 2025.

According to the report, most injuries were caused by vehicular incidents sustained while PWs were operating vehicles or active mobility devices on public roads and paths.

2025 also marks the first year where non-fatal injury data on PWs is available and included in the WSH report, after the Platform Workers Act came into effect on 1 Jan, 2025.

Construction remains top contributor

The construction sector recorded the highest number of workplace deaths, with 13 fatalities.

This was followed by Transportation and Storage with seven deaths, as well as the Manufacturing sector, which had four deaths.

Together, these sectors accounted for 67% of all workplace fatalities in 2025.

Major injuries

In the WSH report, MOM also stated that 660 major injuries occurred in 2025.

Major injuries include deafness, blindness, amputation, and paralysis.

Of the 660 major injuries, 74 were related to PWs.

A total of 60 PW-related injuries occurred in traffic accidents, while another 12 were caused by slips, trips, or falls.

The remaining two cases of injuries were caused by physical assault and striking against objects, the report said.

Overall workplace safety improves, but injuries rise slightly

Despite fewer deaths and major injuries, overall workplace injuries rose slightly in 2025.

There were 22,710 reported workplace injuries, a 2.5% increase from 2024.

The injury rate also inched up from 601 injuries per 100,00 workers to 608, representing a 1.2% increase from the year prior.

However, MOM noted that Singapore’s fatal injury rate remains among the lowest globally in 2025, comparable to countries like the Netherlands and Germany.

The numbers have also dipped below the WSH 2028 target for workplace fatal injuries of 1.0 deaths per 100,000 workers, MOM said.

Speaking at the NTUC U Safe Awards Ceremony on 25 March, Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash said that MOM “recognises the challenges” in sectors such as construction and manufacturing.

“We are putting renewed focus on reducing risks for our workers in these industries,” he said.

For the construction industry, Mr Dinesh mentioned that there are plans to raise the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) requirements, including a requirement to adopt mature WSH technologies when construction tenders are valued at or above S$3 million.

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