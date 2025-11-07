24-year-old worker dies after gate falls on him at landed property in Bedok

Worker was trying to repair automatic gate at landed property in Bedok when it fell on him: MOM

A 24-year-old worker has died after a gate fell on him at a residence in Bedok.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a work-related incident at about 4.05pm on Thursday (6 Nov).

It had taken place at 132B Jalan Pari Burong, a landed property.

Worker sent to hospital unconscious & subsequently passes away

A 24-year-old man was sent to the hospital from the location in an unconscious state, SPF said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was contacted for assistance at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

He subsequently passed away in hospital, SPF added.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary police investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Gate at Bedok residence toppled onto worker: MOM

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) that the man was employed by a company named Yong Fong Autogate.

He was troubleshooting an automated sliding gate which had malfunctioned at the time.

However, the gate toppled onto him, MOM said.

MOM investigating incident

MOM is investigating the incident, it said.

It added that as a general safety measure, workers should not attempt to manually lift or realign heavy gates or mechanical fixtures without mechanical assistance and proper method statements.

Employers must also ensure that they are provided with the necessary training, supervision, safe work procedures and appropriate equipment needed to carry out repair and maintenance work safely, the ministry noted.

Also read: Worker dies after wall collapses at construction site in Upper Changi, nearby residents heard screams

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.