Worker dies after wall collapses at construction site in Upper Changi, nearby residents heard screams

Construction worker crushed by collapsing wall in Upper Changi worksite, MOM investigating

Tragedy struck at a construction site along 14 Toh Close in Upper Changi, resulting in the death of a construction worker.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson told MS News that the incident occurred at around 12.45pm on 17 Sept.

“A 52-year-old construction worker was manually excavating a trench next to a wall when the wall structure collapsed and trapped him,” the spokesperson said.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a nearby resident reported hearing a loud metallic noise at the time of the incident.

He then heard screams and said a male migrant worker had gotten trapped.

SCDF finds construction worker trapped between two walls

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the incident at about 1.05pm.

SCDF told MS News that they found a person trapped between two walls at the premises.

They extricated the worker with hydraulic rescue equipment, and a paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the police cordoned off the area afterwards. 15 migrant workers were seen waiting outside the site.

Two private residences were also affected by the workplace incident and the residents were evacuated.

At 3.15pm, personnel from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and MOM entered the construction site with the police.

The police told MS News that they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MOM orders halt of work at Upper Changi construction site

Construction work at 14 Toh Close began in May this year, for a two-storey private residence.

The MOM spokesperson stated that the site’s occupier is Nic & Wes Builders Pte Ltd, while the deceased worker’s employer is Nic & Wes Construction Pte Ltd.

MOM has instructed the occupier to stop all work activities at the site and is investigating the incident.

“As a general safety measure, contractors must check the integrity of the surrounding structures and provide adequate shoring to prevent collapse during construction work,” MOM stated.

A BCA spokesperson told MS News that an existing retaining wall destabilised and tilted during excavation works.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and our thoughts are with the family of the deceased worker during this difficult time.”

