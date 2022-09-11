S’pore Salon Charges Woman S$88 For Curtain Bangs After Offering To Sponsor Hair Services

Salon Charges Woman S$88 After Initially Offering Free Hair Services

Imagine forking out nearly S$100 for a simple haircut, and then having to cough up even more dough to fix it.

This was unfortunately the case for a TikToker in Singapore after a hair salon offered her free services in exchange for a post publicising their business.

However, when she requested curtain bangs, they charged her S$88 for what ended up being an uneven haircut.

The TikToker has since called them out in a post, labelling it the ‘most expensive haircut’ of her life.

Salon charges woman S$88 for hair services

Posting on 10 Sep, Amanda Wong aka @amanda01wong shared her unpleasant experience on TikTok.

She said the salon reached out to offer a one-time hair-colour treatment and a trim in exchange for a post publicising their company.

Ms Wong accepted, and told the staff she wanted curtain bangs, and to keep the rest of her hair as it was. They then informed her there would be an additional cost for curtain bangs.

Thinking nothing of it, she agreed, thinking, “How expensive can cutting your fringe be, right?”

The stylist also said she would be trimming some of the dry ends of her hair to make it neater. To this, she reminded them not to ‘cut too much’.

Once the hair-colour treatment was done, the staff asked if she wanted an additional treatment for her dry hair. When she said she didn’t have enough time for it, they offered an ‘express treatment’.

Upon finding out it cost S$176, Ms Wong turned this down as well.

She told the staff she would pay for just the haircut, and received quite the shock when they said it cost S$88.

“I thought the bulk of the cost would come from the treatment, not really the haircut,” she explained.

Despite the high price, she decided against voicing her protests due to her embarrassment from the experience and because her hair looked ‘not bad’ at the time.

Haircut was uneven and choppy

However, that was not the case for long.

“After a while, my haircut started to look really weird,” Ms Wong said. Some of her co-workers even commented that the cut looked ‘uneven and choppy’.

She sent pictures of her haircut to her friends as well, many of whom were surprised she paid S$88.

“They gave me a wolf cut, I think, but it was really not what I asked for,” Ms Wong said, describing the curtain bangs as ‘bad’.

When she complained about her experience with the salon, they said the director had been the one to handle her haircut. Her rates were high, causing the curtain bangs to be expensive.

Ms Wong then noted that the salon had scheduled the appointment with the director. “If I knew her rates were $88 I wouldn’t even have gone for it,” she said. She added that it was only supposed to be S$18 based on the salon’s rates.

When she again asked if the excessive cost was due to the wash and blow services, the salon told her their rates were fixed and the wash and blow were complimentary.

The uneven cut has resulted in her paying more to get it fixed, in what has become the ‘most expensive haircut in [her] life’.

Thus far, Ms Wong has refused to name the salon where she suffered her ordeal at.

“I just wanted to share my experience to let people know always to ask what’s the additional cost,” she said in a comment.

