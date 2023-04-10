M’sian Sambal Chef Rewards Staff With Shopping Trip & Huge Bonus, Employees Tear Up At Generosity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Malaysian Chef Rewards Sambal Nyet Staff For Their Hard Work With Bonus

In the past, various employers have gone above and beyond to reward their workers for working hard over the years. Such accounts are often heartwarming, and a symbol of the respect these bosses have for their employees.

This was the case in Malaysia recently, when entrepreneur chef Khairul Aming closed his factories producing his renowned Sambal Nyet product for the day as a staff reward.

Along with the off-day, the chef also gifted the employees a hefty bonus and took them on a shopping trip as well. This was followed by a poolside buffet to break their fast.

Sambal Nyet has reportedly made over RM14 million (S$4.22 million) in just a year and a half, selling a million bottles by Aug 2022.

Mr Khairul explained the gesture was to reward his staff for their hard work and “celebrate” them.

Posting a two-minute clip to Twitter, Mr Khairul revealed that on 6 Apr, he had closed the factory producing the sambal sauce for the day.

The video starts with him revealing that he had a special announcement for his employees.

The video then shows the boss taking them shopping at a nearby mall.

Sizing up various clothes with their fellow colleagues, the workers sport huge smiles on their faces.

They show off their purchases to the camera, clearly appreciative of Mr Khairul’s gesture.

Gifts emotional employees with hefty bonuses

Right after, Mr Khairul gathers his employees in a warehouse and rewards them with envelopes containing hefty bonuses.

According to Sin Chew Daily, netizens speculated that each bonus likely came up to about RM3,000 (S$905).

Many of the workers become visibly emotional at the sight of Mr Khairul’s generosity, wiping tears from their eyes.

Mr Khairul proceeds to treat them to a poolside catered buffet when the time came to break their fast.

With various mouthwatering dishes on display and a breathtaking view, it was certainly an event to remember for the staff.

In his caption, the chef also hinted at the possibility of taking his employees out on a vacation as well.

While certainly admirable, this isn’t the first time Mr Khairul has made headlines for rewarding his employees.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that back in October 2022, he organised a two-day staff retreat back in October 2022.

The trip involved the booking of at least 17 chalets at a resort in Malaysia, causing many to ask about vacancies at his firm.

