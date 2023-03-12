Accident In Sarawak Splits Car Into Half, Police Officer Passes Away At The Scene

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Officer In Sarawak Passes Away After Car Accident

On Sunday (12 Mar), a car allegedly got into an accident along Panchor bridge, Jalan Kuching-Serian, in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The accident split the car nearly in half.

The driver, reportedly a police officer in his late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to The Borneo Post.

The Fire and Rescue Department later cleaned up the area. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

While it is unclear how the accident occurred, images of the scene show the car practically split in half.

The front of the car was completely ripped from the back, forming two distinct piles of debris.

No other vehicles were reportedly involved in the accident.

According to China Press , it is suspected that the driver lost control of his car before flying out of the car due to the impact.

The Serian Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that they received a call at 7.29am this morning.

Following that, the accident victim was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Serian Hospital by the police for further action.

Firefighters then cleaned up the area to ensure the road was free from debris and oil spills, before concluding the operation at 8.10am.

Police officer passes away

According to reports, the deceased was a police officer from Serian District Police Headquarters.

An image shared on social media mourned his passing and offered their condolences to his family.

