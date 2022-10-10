SBS Transit Bus Captain Passes Away After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree Outside Hougang Bus Depot

SBS Transit Driver Passes Away After Bus Crashes Into A Tree In Hougang

An SBS Transit bus driver passed away on Sunday (9 Oct) after his bus crashed into a tree in Hougang, close to Hougang Depot.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SBS bus driver passes away in Hougang accident

The Straits Times (ST) reported police as saying they were alerted to an accident at 2.47am in Defu Avenue 1 towards Hougang Avenue 3.

The driver had gotten stuck in his seat and he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

According to SBS Transit, the driver was headed towards Hougang Depot at 2.40am. The employee bus was empty at the time.

However, it lost control and hit a tree outside the bus depot.

Driver believed to have suffered heart attack

According to the post on Singapore roads accident.com, the driver allegedly had a sudden heart attack after ferrying bus captains home.

In response to MS News‘ queries, SBS Transit vice-president for customer experience and communications Grace Wu said:

“We are deeply saddened by his passing and have extended our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are in close contact with them during this very difficult time and will render all support needed.”

Ms Wu added that they’re assisting police with investigations.

