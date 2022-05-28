Man Trapped Under Metal Pipe Between Heavy Vehicles, SCDF Rescues & Sends Him To Hospital

SCDF Rescues Man Trapped Under Metal Pipe At Tampines On 27 May

Claustrophobia is a common fear that people have, afraid of getting stuck in confined spaces.

What some would say is their worst nightmare became the reality for one man who found himself trapped under a metal pipe, in between two heavy vehicles in Tampines.

Thankfully, with the help of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and other specialised authorities, the man was finally freed.

Personnel on-site sent him to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for further medical assistance.

Man trapped under metal pipe between lorry & trailer

According to a Facebook post, SCDF activated a rescue team at Defu Avenue 2 after they received an alert regarding a man trapped under a metal cylindrical pipe between a trailer and a lorry on Friday (27 May).

As the first to arrive on the scene, SCDF firefighters and Emergency Medical Services from Paya Lebar Fire Station conducted a joint assessment of the precarious situation.

Although it was difficult, they managed to render medical assistance to help stabilise the trapped man.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assitance and Rescue Team (DART) also showed up to render assistance in the situation.

Together with the fire station crew, they were able to use two air lifting bags to lift the pipe.

These special airbags will expand when filled with air, creating space for rescuers to complete the operation.

Thankfully, through everyone’s combined efforts, the man was finally freed and conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Specialists helped operation go smoothly

Though worksite accidents aren’t uncommon in Singapore, we hope their numbers will dwindle over time.

If and when they do happen though, we’re glad that the relevant authorities are quick to act and save lives in danger.

We hope that the man is doing okay and wish him a smooth recovery from any injuries.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.