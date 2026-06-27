17 cases of SCDF frontliners being abused reported so far in 2026

No tolerance for abuse against emergency responders: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has reminded the public that it will not tolerate any form of abuse against its frontliners.

In a Facebook post on Friday (26 June), SCDF revealed that 17 such cases have been reported so far in 2026.

The force said that physical and verbal abuse only prevent its frontliners from carrying out their duties effectively.

17 abuse cases reported so far this year

According to SCDF, its officers responded to about 700 emergency medical calls every day in 2025.

Over the past three years, there have been about 120 recorded cases of abuse against its frontliners.

From Jan 2026 to date, 17 cases have already been reported.

“SCDF will not tolerate any form of abuse against our frontliners and will not hesitate to make a police report,” it wrote.

Person jailed 11 weeks for abusing female paramedic

SCDF also highlighted a recent case in which a person was sentenced to 11 weeks’ imprisonment in April 2026 for verbally abusing a female paramedic.

The incident occurred while the paramedic was rendering medical assistance during an emergency call.

According to SCDF, the individual repeatedly “hurled vulgarities and made lewd remarks” at the paramedic.

Despite several attempts to calm the person down, the verbal abuse continued.

Offenders may face jail, fine, or caning

SCDF reminded the public that anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from carrying out their duties may face up to seven years’ imprisonment.

Offenders may also be liable to a fine or caning.

“We thank the public for your understanding,” it said.

“Stand with our frontliners as they carry out their mission to protect and save lives and property.”

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Featured image adapted from MS News.