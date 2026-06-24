Semi-detached house near Whitley Road catches fire, SCDF rescues 5 people from balcony

SCDF extinguishes early morning fire in 1st and 2nd floors of semi-detached house, rescues seven people

Early this morning (24 June), a fire broke out on the first two floors of a semi-detached house near Whitley Road.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters managed to rescue five people from the second-floor balcony as the flames burned.

Five taken to hospital after rescue from semi-detached house fire

According to SCDF, the fire occurred at around 3.30am on 24 June, at 9 Tan Sim Boh Road.

They arrived to find the first and second floors of a three-storey semi-detached house on fire. The flames also affected the third floor.

SCDF firefighters subsequently entered the smoke-filled house to fight the fire and look for survivors.

They rescued two people on the first floor and used a ladder to rescue five others from the second-floor balcony.

Paramedics conveyed five of the seven victims to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation. The other two declined to be taken with them.

Firefighters damping down affected areas to prevent reignition

Eventually, SCDF firefighters successfully extinguished the flames using four water jets.

At 8.34am, SCDF noted that they were damping down the affected area, a process that prevents any potential rekindling of the fire from the burnt surfaces.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Also read: Fire in Geylang condo caused by charging PAB battery, MP helped clear area below burning unit

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Google Maps.