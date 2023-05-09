Scoot Flight From Bangkok To S’pore Delayed For 3 Hours Due To Technical Fault, Airline Apologises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Scoot Flight Turns Back To Bangkok, Delayed For 3 Hours

A Scoot flight heading towards Singapore from Bangkok yesterday (8 May) was apparently delayed due to a technical fault.

The delay lasted three hours before the aircraft eventually managed to depart Bangkok.

Scoot has apologised for the disruption, stating that they will continue to provide assistance to passengers wherever necessary.

Scoot flight from Bangkok to Singapore delayed

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the incident occurred on board Scoot flight TR605 heading for Singapore from Bangkok on Monday (8 May).

The flight left Bangkok at 3.56pm local time, initially set to arrive at Singapore at 7.15pm.

However, 30 minutes into the journey, the pilot announced that they needed to turn back due to a ventilation issue, ST noted, citing a passenger’s account.

The passenger apparently told ST that, “There was this damp smell, like something was leaking.”

Another passenger posted footage of the incident to TikTok, showing the cabin filling up with smoke.

Scoot apologises for delay

Flight tracking site Flightradar24 shows that the plane made a couple of loops near Ko Si Chang island in Southern Thailand before heading back to Bangkok.

Responding to queries by MS News, a Scoot spokesperson said that the flight detected a technical fault after taking off at 3.56pm local time. The airline thus decided to turn the flight back to Bangkok.

There were 230 passengers and eight crew members on board. After landing in Bangkok at 5.09pm local time, the airline provided passengers with refreshments.

The aircraft eventually departed Bangkok at 7.27pm after the fault was rectified and was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 10.29pm.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the disruption and inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority. We will continue to provide assistance to our customers where possible.”

