6-year-old’s new scooter allegedly stolen near kindergarten in Canberra, mum says police identified suspect via CCTV

6-year-old’s unlocked scooter allegedly stolen outside Canberra kindergarten bicycle lot

A concerned mother is speaking out after her six-year-old son’s new scooter was allegedly stolen outside his kindergarten in Canberra.

She mentioned that the incident has left her young boy struggling to understand why someone would take something that wasn’t theirs.

Speaking to MS News anonymously, the mother said the scooter disappeared on 16 July after being parked at a bicycle lot outside the kindergarten.

She told MS News that police have informed her that they have identified the individual who took the scooter.

Scooter left at bicycle lot before school

The mother said her son headed to school on 16 July at around 8.45am and left his blue Decathlon two-wheel scooter, worth S$89.90, by the bicycle parking area at an HDB block.

Like many other children, the scooter was not locked. When he returned at about 5.50pm, it was gone.

The mother subsequently lodged a police report.

Police identified person through CCTV

According to the mother, police later informed her that they had reviewed CCTV footage and identified the person who took the scooter.

She is awaiting further updates on whether the scooter can be recovered or whether compensation will be provided.

The kindergarten has also told her it will help keep a lookout for the scooter.

Son ‘does not understand’ why someone would steal

While the scooter’s monetary value was relatively modest, the mother said the incident has had a much bigger impact on her son.

“He does not understand why someone would take something that does not belong to them,” she told MS News. “The concept of theft is still very foreign to my six-year-old.”

The scooter was a Christmas present, and her son had only recently started learning to ride it after graduating to a two-wheel model.

She added that he had been leaving scooters outside kindergarten since he was four years old and had never encountered any issues before.

Other parents shared similar experiences

The concerned mother said she decided to speak out after sharing the incident on social media.

She claimed that several parents contacted her to say their children’s bicycles and scooters had also gone missing in similar circumstances.

“Petty crime is never okay. Moreover, this happened right outside a school. The law will definitely catch up.”

She hoped the incident serves as a reminder for parents to take precautions, even in places generally regarded as safe.

Accountability and prevention is key here.

While the scooter was not secured with a lock, the mother said many families routinely leave bicycles and scooters unlocked outside the kindergarten, believing the area to be safe.

She hopes sharing her family’s experience will encourage greater vigilance and help prevent similar incidents from happening to other children.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information.

Also read: Elderly thief steals bicycle seat from outside Ubi HDB unit, leaves rest of bike behind