Sea Ltd co-founder Forrest Li’s wife reportedly buying S$42.5M GCB beside his S$26M bungalow

Ma Liqian, the wife of Sea Ltd co-founder Forrest Li, is reportedly buying a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) near the Singapore Botanic Gardens, The Business Times (BT) has reported.

Costing S$42.5 million, the GCB is next to the old bungalow her husband acquired in December 2018.

The two properties sit on freehold land.

GCB is next to husband’s bungalow

According to BT, Ms Ma is paying S$2,544 per square foot for the Gallop Road property, which spans a land area of 16,703 square feet.

She is reportedly acquiring the property, which has a long driveway, from the children of late kidney doctor Gordon Ku.

Dr Ku, who died in February 2023, founded the Kidney Dialysis Foundation.

Mr Li paid S$26 million for his GCB in 2018, which has a land area of 15,100 square feet and stands adjacent to the property that his wife is purchasing.

The tech billionaire has since redeveloped it into a detached two-storey house, featuring a basement, an attic, and a swimming pool.

Both bungalows are situated within the Gallop Road and Woollerton Park GCB Area.

Former minister sold Holland Rise GCB for S$50 million

The couple, both Singapore Citizens, aren’t the only ones who have made headlines for GCB-related news lately.

An EdgeProp report in March stated that former Minister for National Development Mah Bow Tan sold his GCB at Holland Rise for S$50 million in August 2023.

The contract was signed in April last year, with the transfer of ownership concluding in August.

Independent checks by MS News show that Wang Qianqian currently owns the Holland Rise GCB.

According to EdgeProp, she is a Singapore Citizen originally from China.

The Holland Rise GCB plot is close to Holland Road MRT Station as well as popular spots like Holland Drive Market & Food Centre, One Holland Village, and Chip Bee Gardens.

