Woman may require amputation after stepping into Shanghai travelator gap & getting trapped

Woman in Shanghai may need amputation after stepping into travelator gap

A woman who rode a travelator in a Shanghai supermarket accidentally stepped into a gap, causing the lower part of her body to be trapped.

After a comprehensive rescue effort, she was rushed to the hospital.

Her injuries, however, may require her to undergo amputation, Chinese news site The Paper reported.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Lower body stuck in gap of Shanghai supermarket’s travelator

The incident occurred on 4 April at Wanjiafu supermarket, which is located in Shanghai’s Fengxian District.

Footage revealed that the woman had mistakenly stepped into the gap when riding a travelator towards an upper floor.

Her lower body was then immediately trapped.

As the travelator continued to move upwards, the woman attempted to extricate herself.

At this point, her lower body had already been stuck in the gap.

Woman was rescued after more than 30 minutes

The Paper noted that a staff member subsequently pressed the emergency stop button, which halted the escalator.

Within around 10 minutes, fire brigade officers arrived at the scene.

However, due to the travelator’s complex internal structure, its moving panel had to be removed using a screwdriver.

Electric expanders and hydraulic props were also used to expand the trapped area.

The woman was extricated from the gap after over 30 minutes.

May require amputation in the future

The ordeal caused the woman to suffer multiple fractures as well as avulsions to both of her lower limbs.

According to a nurse, her bones were exposed after the incident. Her skin and muscles in the affected areas were also torn.

Speaking to Chinese reporters, the woman’s husband, Mr Lu (transliterated from Chinese), shared that she faces the risk of amputation. Her condition remains unstable.

The supermarket has since covered her medical treatment fees, which amounted to over 100,000 yuan (S$18,600).

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman’s Dress Gets Caught In MBS Escalator, Security Personnel Rushes Over & Hands Her Water Bottle

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Paper.