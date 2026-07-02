‘So hot ah?’: Netizens poke fun at shirtless man spotted riding modified e-bike on Towner Road

Half-naked man seen riding modified e-bike with pillion on road in Whampoa

A photograph of a shirtless man riding what appears to be a modified e-bike with a female passenger along Towner Road has sparked discussion on Facebook.

The post, uploaded by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Saturday (27 June), alleged that the e-bike had been illegally modified.

It was also seen travelling on the road with no licence plate visible in the picture.

E-bike appeared to have motorcycle-style modifications

The photograph shows the topless male rider on the road, with a female pillion passenger seated behind him.

The vehicle appears to have several motorcycle-style features, including a rear tail box.

It also appears to have a throttle mounted near the handlebar, a feature that is not permitted on power-assisted bicycles (PABs) approved for use in Singapore.

Both the rider and passenger also appeared to be travelling without helmets, despite the Road Traffic Rules requiring cyclists and PAB riders to wear them when riding on roads.

While it is unclear from the image alone whether the vehicle was indeed illegal or whether any offences were committed, the post sparked widespread discussion online.

Netizens joke about shirtless rider

The unusual sight of the topless rider drew plenty of tongue-in-cheek comments online.

Others referenced recent enforcement cases involving unusual road users.

One commenter simply wondered if the weather was hot enough to justify the man riding shirtless.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether the authorities are investigating the incident.

Riding e-bikes on roads subject to strict rules

Under Singapore’s regulations, only LTA-approved PABs may be used on roads.

They must comply with technical requirements, including having pedals as the primary means of propulsion and motor assistance that cuts off above the prescribed speed.

Unauthorised modifications may also render a PAB non-compliant and illegal for use.

The Road Traffic Act also prohibits individuals from riding personal mobility devices on roads, except in limited circumstances such as briefly crossing a road or avoiding an obstruction.

Separately, using an unregistered vehicle on the road is an offence.

Under Section 10 of the Road Traffic Act, first-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both.

LTA has repeatedly reminded riders that modifications to active mobility devices can compromise safety and may result in enforcement action.

Also read: PMD rider who struck ‘superman’ pose in Keppel caught during LTA operation, device seized

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Featured image adapted from SGRV FRONT MAN on Facebook.