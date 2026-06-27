PMD rider who struck ‘superman’ pose in Keppel caught during LTA operation, device seized

Further investigations ongoing after LTA nabs ‘superman’ PMD rider

A youth seen striking a “superman” pose while riding a personal mobility device (PMD) along Keppel Road has been caught in an operation by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

His device was seized, LTA said in a Facebook post on Saturday (27 June).

Youth struck ‘superman’ pose on PMD for about 3 seconds

Last month, an Instagram user posted a video of the youth travelling at high speed on the PMD along Keppel Road.

He was seen overtaking two cars as he cruised in the centre lane, despite the speed limit along Keppel Road being 60 km/h.

He also planked for at least 3 seconds, holding on to the PMD by his arms.

LTA said further investigations are ongoing with regard to the case.

LTA conducts 9-day operation in northeast S’pore

Separately, LTA said it recently conducted a nine-day joint enforcement operation against active mobility offences.

LTA and officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) targeted hotspots such as key congregation areas, town centres and selected residential locations.

Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng elaborated in a Facebook post that the operation was carried in Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Hougang, Sengkang and Punggol.

This was to ensure safety and compliance with the enhanced Active Mobility regulations that took effect on 1 June.

Over 200 offences spotted

In total, more than 200 offences were spotted, LTA noted.

One of the common offences it came across were the keeping of Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs) that were non-compliant.

Among other requirements, PABs must keep to certain dimensions and weight, and bear a registration plate on their rear.

Its motor power must also be progressively reduced and cut off as it reaches 25km/h, or sooner, if the cyclist stops pedalling.

Other common offences were PMDs that were not certified to the UL2272 device safety standard, and number plates that were improper, obscured, or tampered.

More than 100 devices seized by LTA

As a result, LTA seized more than 100 devices and motor vehicles in the operation.

LTA pledged to continue to ramp up enforcement efforts to keep public paths safe.

Members of the public were advised to report errant users online at go.gov.sg/report-am.

Also read: Youth strikes ‘superman’ pose on PMD along Keppel Road, gets criticised for dangerous stunt

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @rainforeyuxen on Instagram and Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook.