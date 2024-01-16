M’sian Man Offers S$430 Monthly Pay To Shower Pet Crocodiles & Brush Their Teeth

Malaysian Man Offers To Pay Someone To Help Shower His Pet Crocodiles

It’s not unusual for humans to keep animals such as cats, dogs, and hamsters as pets. But even seasoned animal lovers would steer clear of keeping dangerous animals like crocodiles.

Johari, an influencer in Malaysia isn’t just doing so, but is also on the lookout for a helper to care for his crocodiles.

The selected helper will be responsible for showering the reptiles, as well as brushing their backs and teeth to maintain their cleanliness.

Man looking for helper to shower & care for his crocodiles

One only needs to scroll through Johari’s TikTok feed for a second to realise that he’s an avid lover of exotic animals.

Apart from crocodiles, his TikTok videos frequently feature him interacting with other wild animals such as ducks and owls.

Speaking to Malaysian news site WeirdKaya, Johari shared that he is seeking a caretaker for his crocodiles as his wife is pregnant.

He is also a frequent traveller and hopes that hiring someone will help alleviate some of his responsibilities.

Hence, he turned to TikTok in search of a potential candidate.

Job includes showering & brushing crocodiles

In a video posted earlier this month, Johari demonstrated how he showered his crocodile, skilfully using a water hose from a short distance away.

The brief clip also showcased him brushing the crocodile’s back and legs with a toothbrush.

He told Weirdkaya that he is willing to pay RM1,500 (S$427.30) to anyone willing to do these tasks once per month.

Not as scary as it seems

Although the job may appear daunting to most of us, Johari suggested that it might not be as dangerous as it seemed.

Assuaging netizens’ concerns, Johari claimed that the crocodiles had not harmed him:

They are like my friends and I’m very sure that they will not bite me as they know I have been taking care of them ever since they were small.

If you believe you’re up for the task, or know someone who will be, feel free to reach out to Johari via his TikTok account.

Also read:5-Year-Old Girl In China Has A Giant 25kg Pet Koi Fish That She Lovingly Hand-Feeds

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @khairuljohari27 on TikTok.