SIA Premium Economy passengers can enjoy more meal options, including bak chor mee & crab curry

More meal options for SIA Premium Economy passengers from 31 March

From bak chor mee to Thai crab curry, Singapore Airlines (SIA) Premium Economy passengers can enjoy a greater variety of meal options from 31 March.

In addition to the expanded variety, serving portions of in-flight meals will also be increased for Premium Economy passengers.

Additionally, those on flights at least seven hours long can receive an exclusively-designed amenity kit filled with travel essentials.

SIA introduces 200 dishes for Premium Economy passengers

SIA announced its new and improved in-flight experience in a news release today (15 March).

To revamp its Premium Economy flight experience, SIA has introduced more than 200 appetisers, main courses, and desserts.

The meals will be nothing short of filling. They include a seasonal appetiser, main course, bread, dessert, as well as cheese and crackers.

As for bread options, passengers can enjoy croissants for breakfast and garlic bread rolls for lunch, dinner, and supper.

Additionally, customers can pick from either international or Asian cuisine for their main courses.

The extensive menu includes new additions like local favourite bak chor mee, AKA minced pork noodles.

Those seeking something more exotic can opt for the mouth-watering Thai-style Crab Curry, served with rice and vegetables.

Passengers can also pre-order their main courses up to 24 hours before departure through the Book the Cook service.

They can delight themselves in new menu options such as slow braised lamb ragout, sake teriyaki, and plant-based dishes like mushroom eggplant meatballs.

Guests can end their meals on a sweet note by digging into desserts like chocolate feuilletine cake and apple crumble cheesecake.

According to The Straits Times (ST), dishes’ serving sizes will increase by 26% to 33% in weight.

New in-flight kit filled with travel essentials

Upon request, customers can receive an amenity kit filled with travel essentials.

The kit is born out of a partnership between SIA and US-based manufacturer Out of the Woods. The latter specialises in manufacturing environmentally friendly lifestyle products.

Inside the pouch are eyeshades and slippers made from recycled PET material. It also includes a lip balm packaged in biodegradable material.

Mr Yeoh Phee Teik, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience of SIA, highlighted:

At Singapore Airlines, though, our philosophy is to never stand still. We regularly gather customer feedback and conduct market research, learn more about the evolving value drivers for travellers, and find innovative ways to continue delivering a personalised and world-class in-flight experience.

Thus, the airline was dedicated to augment the Premium Economy Class in-flight experience “to a class of its own”.

