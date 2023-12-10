SIA Flight Attendant Spoon-Feeds 5-Year-Old Boy, Scene Touches Father’s Heart

SIA Flight Attendant Spoon-Feeds Boy On Flight From Singapore To Japan

A viral video showing a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight attendant spoon-feeding a five-year-old boy has garnered millions of views.

The clip has also sparked a debate over whether flight attendants should be feeding young passengers and whether such a task is even part of their job scope.

Others, however, gave their kudos to the flight attendant for going the extra mile, which they say is something SIA attendants are known for.

Passenger spots flight attendant feeding son

Instagram user Michael Rutherford posted the video on 5 Dec, which has since garnered over 15 million views.

According to his post, he was aboard an SIA flight from Singapore to Japan with his five-year-old son.

Both of them were flying business class.

SIA flight attendant spoon-feeds 5-year-old boy

Sometime during the flight, Mr Rutherford saw an SIA flight attendant kneeling next to his son’s seat, with one gloved hand holding out a spoon.

She proceeded to scoop up some food from the spread in front of the child and feed him while he continued to watch something on a screen.

Perhaps touched by the scene, Mr Rutherford decided to record the precious moment.

While we don’t know exactly why the boy was being spoon-fed, the father seemed to appreciate the thoughtful gesture.

He wrote in the caption to the video, “What would you do if you looked back and saw your five-year-old son being spoon-fed his dinner by the flight attendant?”

Opinions split on whether flight attendants should feed children

Contrary to Mr Rutherford’s reaction, viewers who saw the video had divided opinions on the matter, with some debating whether the flight attendant should have done what she did.

One comment that drew many likes stated that the child was old enough to feed himself.

Others discussed whether the flight attendant should have fed the boy, considering the many tasks they usually have on a flight. Nevertheless, a commenter praised attendants for being “amazing” for going the extra mile despite their many responsibilities.

But on the topic of responsibilities, many Instagram users noted that flight attendants “are not babysitters”.

Therefore, they implied that flight attendants shouldn’t have to look after passengers’ children.

Be that as it may, SIA flight attendants — among others from other airlines — have been known to step up to ensure that children on board flights are well taken care of. In fact, a man recently reunited with two kind SIA flight attendants who took special care of him when he was little.

They did that even though he was with his parents.

Certainly, some believe the boy is living his best life and expressed their praise for the “awesome flight attendant”.

MS News has reached out to Mr Rutherford for comments and will update the article if he gets back.

A lasting memory for the boy

Although one can argue that a child is old enough to care for themselves, one should take into account that different children may have different developmental stages. We wouldn’t know if the child in question here still requires assistance to eat for whatever reason.

That aside, the flight attendant appeared to have decided to help the boy on her own accord. If that was truly the case, then others shouldn’t be criticising the situation unnecessarily.

Rather, they could see her gesture as an act of kindness that we’re sure the young boy appreciated and will remember for years to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @michaelrutherfordonline on Instagram.