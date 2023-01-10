Simei Stall Allegedly Charges S$9.40 For Economy Noodles, Lowers It To S$7.20 After Being Questioned

Simei Stall Allegedly Lowers Price Of Economy Noodles To S$7.20 After Questioning

There have been numerous cases of customers expecting a certain price for their meal only to be charged significantly higher.

Oftentimes, aggrieved customers would take to social media to voice their shock and dissatisfaction.

This occurred recently in Simei when a stall charged a customer S$9.40 for economy noodles.

After a bout of questioning, they lowered the price to S$7.20 — still deemed too expensive for a simple meal.

Simei stall charges customer S$9.40 for noodles

According to a post on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (8 Jan), a man had ordered noodles with a side of chicken wings, vegetables and an egg. The total came up to S$9.40.

After he questioned the hawker, they lowered the cost to S$7.20.

“Good leh inflation good job,” he ended the post sarcastically.

Netizens bemoan economy noodles’ price too

The post has since become viral, with many feeling similarly shocked by the price the OP had to pay for a plate of economy noodles.

Many said both prices were far too costly for a meal.

One user calculated a possible breakdown of the cost of each ingredient, questioning how the price could have ever ended up at S$9.40.

A netizen also pointed out that their price board did not reflect the exorbitant cost, with meals being labelled at a maximum price of S$5.

Yet another user noted that such costly meals have become all too common in the past few months.

A couple of commenters suggested that the high prices could be due to the 1% increase in Goods & Services Tax (GST).

