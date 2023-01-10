Simei Stall Allegedly Charges S$9.40 For Economy Noodles, Lowers It To S$7.20 After Being Questioned

Simei Stall Allegedly Lowers Price Of Economy Noodles To S$7.20 After Questioning
There have been numerous cases of customers expecting a certain price for their meal only to be charged significantly higher.
Oftentimes, aggrieved customers would take to social media to voice their shock and dissatisfaction.
This occurred recently in Simei when a stall charged a customer S$9.40 for economy noodles.
After a bout of questioning, they lowered the price to S$7.20 — still deemed too expensive for a simple meal.
Simei stall charges customer S$9.40 for noodles
According to a post on Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Sunday (8 Jan), a man had ordered noodles with a side of chicken wings, vegetables and an egg. The total came up to S$9.40.
After he questioned the hawker, they lowered the cost to S$7.20.
“Good leh inflation good job,” he ended the post sarcastically.
Netizens bemoan economy noodles’ price too
The post has since become viral, with many feeling similarly shocked by the price the OP had to pay for a plate of economy noodles.
Many said both prices were far too costly for a meal.
