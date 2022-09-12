SimplyGo EZ-Link Gives You Unlimited Cashback With Every Tap, Save Money On MRT Rides

SimplyGo EZ-Link Gives 10% Unlimited Cashback On MRT & Bus Rides Till 30 Sep

Tapping in and out of MRT gantries and buses are usually habitual gestures we don’t think much of.

But with inflation being a hot topic and concern, many of us might be sweating the dollars and cents we spend every day now, including our transport fares.

Every single cent counts when it comes to saving money. Besides downgrading your caifan options, there’s another simpler trick — upgrading your existing EZ-Link card to a SimplyGo EZ-Link card.

Unlike the normal EZ-Link card, the SimplyGo EZ-Link card gives you cashback and more convenient ways of managing your account, among other things.

Here’s how you can make the most out of your future commutes.

Get cashback when you take the bus & MRT

Living in Singapore, many of us who take public transportation would be familiar with the EZ-Link card, our trusty commuting companion.

We’d often tap the card on the reader mindlessly, at most only checking to see if the stored value is enough for our upcoming trips.

Back in the day, topping up our EZ-Link cards entailed standing in line at the ticketing machines.

But since 2021, the EZ-Link mobile app has allowed us to top up our cards from virtually anywhere, even while on the go.

While topping up and using our cards means spending money, that’s not entirely the case when you switch to the SimplyGo EZ-Link card.

The SimplyGo EZ-Link card rewards you with 10% unlimited cashback every time you tap at an MRT gantry or bus card reader from now till 30 Sep 2022.

You could think of it as a sort of discount as you essentially spend 10% less on your fare.

Switch to SimplyGo EZ-Link now for S$2 instant cashback

If there’s anything Singaporeans love more than discounts, it’s freebies. Folks who have yet to switch over to a SimplyGo EZ-Link card are in for a special treat.

Simply switch to a SimplyGo EZ-Link card at any ticketing machine and S$2 cashback will instantly go into your card — enough to cover your next MRT or bus ride. Now you’ll have even more reason to head out.

You can also get S$0.50 cashback every time you top up S$10 or more to your SimplyGo EZ-Link card. To receive this, you’ll need to activate your EZ-Link wallet through the EZ-Link App as the cashback will be credited there.

Other perks you’ll get to enjoy with your SimplyGo EZ-Link on the app include:

Paying for purchases at selected retail merchants

Topping up cards on behalf of others

Keeping track of your travel expenditure and transaction history

Earning reward points for each transaction, which can be used to redeem discount vouchers for Tung Lok Group, Swensen’s, Shell, and many more

Blocking cards to prevent unauthorised use

Receiving instant alerts and updates via push notifications

Enabling auto top-up

Gone are the days when all your EZ-Link card did was get you a ride on public transport.

Upgrade at any ticketing machine

Getting your hands on a SimplyGo EZ-Link card is easy – or should we say, “EZ” – and can be done in multiple ways.

To upgrade an existing card, just head to any Ticketing Machine to perform the switch, which should take just a couple of minutes.

Told you it was EZ.

Alternatively, if you don’t already have an EZ-Link card, you can get a SimplyGo EZ-Link card right away by purchasing one at these TransitLink Ticket Offices.

For more information, visit the SimplyGo EZ-Link website here.

You can also follow EZ-Link on Facebook, Instagram, and their official website for more exciting updates.

Saving money on rides is as EZ as 1, 2, 3

These days, a big topic is the rising cost of living and what everyone can do to save as much money as possible.

As commuting remains an indispensable part of everyday life, some may be resigned to the fact that they can’t do anything to spend less in this area.

However, you just need to know where to look and what to do. With the right tools and resources, it doesn’t take much effort to save a little bit on the rides that take you to all the places that you need or want to go to.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with EZ-Link.

Featured image by EZ-Link & MS News.