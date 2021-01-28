Updated EZ-Link Card Allows You To Top Up For Yourself & Others Via Mobile App

As one of the “must-have”s when headed out, EZ-Link cards have brought us one refreshing edition after another.

The newest update, launched today (28 Jan), allows commuters to top up their and others’ EZ-Link cards remotely via the EZ-Link App.

Source

With the new contactless feature, commuters won’t need to queue for top-ups, or search for a ticketing machine to add value at.

Receive updates for transactions & insufficient balance

According to a press release by EZ-Link Pte Ltd., the newest update launched today (28 Jan) is an account-based system linked to the EZ-Link App.

Apart from remote top-ups, you’ll receive instant updates on every transaction made or when there’s low or insufficient balance.

The most useful feature perhaps is the auto top-up option that allows seamless transfer whenever balances run low.

Source

It also helps manage your travel budget, as you can keep track of your transport expenses through the EZ-Link app.

Other benefits include travel reward points which can be redeemed from over 100 merchants. You can also block your lost cards to prevent unauthorised usage.

New EZ-Link card available for purchase

The updated EZ-Link cards will be available for purchase at all TransitLink Ticket Offices from today (28 Jan).

Alternatively, you can update your existing ones. Here’s a simple tutorial on how to do so:

Get your newest EZ-Link card now

This updated EZ-Link card greatly reduces the hassle of queuing for top-ups or needing to add value with no machines around.

On top of enhanced convenience for us commuters, it also potentially helps alleviate congestion at MRT stations or bus interchanges.

All you have to do is to head down to any General Ticketing Machine (GTM), Add Value Machine (AVM) or TransitLink Ticket Office and get your EZ-Link card upgraded.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit.