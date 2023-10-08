S’pore Calls For End To Violence After Attacks From Gaza On Israel, Urges Against Travel There

MFA Singapore Condemns Attacks From Gaza On Israel

On 7 Oct, Hamas militants in Gaza launched one of the worst attacks on Israel in history, coordinating bombardments with attacks via land, air, and sea.

In the process of the attacks, Hamas kidnapped several civilians to bring back to Gaza.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel “is at war” with Hamas and promised to level Gaza.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called for an end to the violence in the region and condemned the bombings from Gaza to Israel.

Singapore condemns Gaza attacks on Israel

The statement dated 7 Oct notes that Singapore strongly condemns “rocket and terror attacks” from Gaza on Israel.

MFA said its thoughts are with the families of the victims.

“We call for an immediate end to the violence and urge all sides to do their utmost to protect the safety and security of civilians,” it further added.

As of press time, there were no reports of any Singaporeans affected.

MFA urged Singaporeans in Israel to stay near protected places and to avoid unnecessary travel, as well as monitor the news closely.

Singaporeans should avoid all travel to the south of Israel.

Attacks through land, air, and sea

On 7 Oct, an estimated 200 to 300 Hamas militants broke out of the Gaza Strip in the morning and crossed into Israeli towns, shooting at civilians.

All the while, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets.

During the attacks, militants kidnapped several civilians.

The militants apparently encroached via land, air, and sea on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

Similarly, attacks had begun on the holiest day of Yom Kippur 50 years ago, on 6 Oct 1973.

According to Israeli officers, at least 250 people in Israel were killed, along with at least 1,800 injured, The Guardian reported.

Israel then retaliated with airstrikes, killing at least 232 people and injuring another 1,650.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attacks a declaration of war.

He noted that his military would use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and “take revenge for this black day”.

However, he also mentioned that the war will be “long and difficult”.

He has already ordered the stoppage of electricity, fuel, and goods supplies to Gaza.

Featured image adapted from Eyad Baba for AFP/Getty Images via The Guardian.