Janet Jackson, JJ Lin, Cortis & more added to S’pore GP 2026 entertainment line-up, tickets selling fast

Singapore GP cranks up the volume with over 170 hours of world-class entertainment for 2026

The roar of engines won’t be the only thing getting hearts racing at Marina Bay this October.

Following an earlier entertainment reveal featuring Mark Ronson, DJ Snake, and Goo Goo Dolls, another wave of global acts has been unveiled for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026.

Joining the already star-studded line-up are homegrown Mandopop legend JJ Lin, K-pop boyband Cortis, Swedish pop powerhouse Zara Larsson, British singer-songwriter James Arthur, and global icon Janet Jackson.

Three days of performances across the Marina Bay Street Circuit

Happening from 9 to 11 Oct 2026, the F1 Singapore GP will once again pair high-octane night racing with a packed entertainment programme across the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

This year’s entertainment programme will take over 10 stages across the circuit, with each precinct bringing its own distinct world to life, from the Garage’s vibrant street-market energy to the Waterside’s colonial bungalow setting and the futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired Downtown stage.

At the Padang Stage in Zone 4, Lin and Cortis will perform on Friday (9 Oct), setting the tone for a blockbuster race weekend.

Larsson will follow on Saturday (10 Oct), while Arthur will perform on Sunday (11 Oct) as part of the day’s line-up.

Over in Zone 1, Jackson is set to perform at the Wharf Stage on Sunday (11 Oct), completing the stage’s line-up.

Beyond the newly announced headliners, ticketholders can also look forward to a diverse mix of artistes from around the world, including HYO, Spacey Jane, Ocean Alley, Ape Drums, Ezra Collective, Shingo Nakamura, and Tinzo+Jojo of New York’s cult favourite Book Club Radio.

In total, the three-day event will feature more than 170 hours of performances throughout the circuit, with even more artistes expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Limited tickets still available

According to Singapore GP, ticket sales have been “exceptional”, with selected grandstands nearing capacity and some categories already sold out.

Fans keen on catching both the racing action and live performances should also take note of the ticket access zones.

All tickets provide access to performances in Zone 4, including the main Padang Stage.

However, a Zone 1 ticket is required to access performances at the Wharf Stage.

Patrons will also need a valid ticket for the relevant day of an act’s performance.

As with most major live events, the artist and entertainment programme may be subject to change.

Tickets are available online and via official resellers.

Also Read: S’pore GP welcomes its first F1 sprint race, announces entertainment lineup for 2026

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Featured image courtesy of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.