Singapore Polytechnic Student Tests Positive For Covid-19

Yesterday, Singapore reported a staggering 38 Covid-19 infections in the community, including 17 unlinked cases.

As the Ministry of Health (MOH) worked through their investigations, they revealed that one of these cases is a Singapore Polytechnic student.

Source

He also works part-time at Westgate.

Singapore Polytechnic student confirmed with Covid-19 on 15 May

According to MOH, the case is number 63277, an 18-year-old Singaporean student at Singapore Polytechnic.

He also works part-time at an art supplies shop called Star Arts in Westgate shopping mall.

On 13 May, he started having fever, cough, and headache. He went to seek treatment at a GP clinic the next day.

The teen tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 May.

Student’s close contacts issued quarantine orders

The Straits Times reports that the student was last on campus on 11 May.

The Year 2 student from the Media, Arts and Design school was asymptomatic then.

A spokesperson from the school said all areas visited by the student had been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The school has also issued quarantine orders to all students and staff who were in close contact with the student, including his classmates.

They advised students to monitor their health closely and provide ample support to ensure that their home-based learning isn’t heavily impacted.

All lectures & tutorials moved online

From 17-28 May, Singapore Polytechnic will conduct labs and practical classes for all Year 2 students from the Media, Arts and Design school online.

The school is also moving all lectures and tutorials online until 13 Jun, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Meanwhile, necessary labs, practical sessions and final-year projects will be carried out in person with safe management measures in place.

Follow safety measures, stay home as much as possible

As more people in the community test positive for Covid-19, we as residents in Singapore must remain vigilant.

With Phase 2 Heightened Alert measures in full swing till 13 Jun, we must do our best to follow them. Better yet, stay home as much as possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by Eatbook.