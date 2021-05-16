Singapore Confirms 49 Covid-19 Cases On 16 May

The Ministry of Health (MOH) made early confirmation of 49 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (16 May).

There are 38 cases in the community today, with 20 of them linked to previous cases and 18 currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, the remaining 11 are imported cases that are serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) or being isolated as mandated.

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 61,585.

31 Covid-19 cases yesterday with 19 in community

Yesterday (16 May), Singapore reported 31 new Covid-19 cases of which 19 were within the community.

17 are linked to previous Covid-19 cases and 2 are currently unlinked.

Here are the details of the 2 unlinked cases:

53-year-old Singaporean who works as a personal chauffeur. He tested positive on 14 May.

49-year-old Singaporean who is unemployed. He tested positive on 14 May.

Besides that, there were 12 imported cases yesterday.

Primary school students test positive for Covid-19

Amidst the community cases on 15 May, 4 were primary school students from St Andrew’s Junior School, Palm View Primary School, and Yio Chu Kang Primary School.

The day before, 5 other students tested positive for Covid-19.

All 7 affected primary schools have now taken precautionary measures and moved to home-based learning until the end of term 2 on 28 May.

Authorities are now looking into rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine for students under 16.

Adhere to tightened Covid-19 restrictions

As community cases continue to rise in Singapore, the tightened Covid-19 restrictions implemented by the authorities kick in today (16 May).

Now, the onus is on each of us to play our part and adhere to the safety measures.

After all, only when Singapore manages to curb the spread of Covid-19 can we once again enjoy greater freedoms.

Featured image by MS News.