Schools Heighten Safety Measures After String Of Student Covid-19 Cases

After a string of Covid-19 cases affecting school students in Singapore, 7 schools are now moving to home-based learning (HBL).

On Sunday (16 May), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing expressed his concern about the situation in a Facebook post.

He assured the public that schools will be implementing heightened safety measures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) and Ministry of Education (MOE) will also be looking to roll out vaccines for those below the age of 16 once they’re approved.

Covid-19 cases amongst primary school students

On Saturday (15 May), 4 Covid-19 cases emerged amongst primary school students.

This comes after 5 students tested positive for Covid-19 the day before. All cases are linked to tuition centres.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this prompted 7 primary schools to take precautionary measures and move to HBL until the end of term 2 on 28 May.

The affected schools are:

Kong Hwa School

Palm View Primary School

St Andrew’s Junior School

Yio Chu Kang Primary School

St Margaret’s Primary School

St Stephen’s School

Yu Neng Primary School

Students from Yio Chu Kang Primary are already on HBL but this will be extended further until 28 May.

MOE is now in contact with schools to provide support and they assured that they will closely monitor the well being of pupils and staff who are close contacts of the confirmed cases.

MOE and MOH working out vaccine plans for students

Minister of Education Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post that MOE and MOH are currently working out a vaccination plan for students.

Once it’s approved, vaccinations will be rolled out for those under 16 years old.

Currently, the government’s immediate priority is to ring-fence the schools with confirmed cases to safeguard the wellbeing of schools and staff.

Hence the shift to HBL at schools where students have tested positive for Covid-19.

As this happens, school-based Student Care centres will continue to operate to provide support for parents with childcare challenges.

Mr Chan also shares that some children are also currently in quarantine.

Whilst this is not easy for a child, even if accompanied by a caregiver, he is heartened that they remain brave and are cared for.

Schools to implement heightened safety measures

From Monday (17 May), schools will implement heightened safe management measures, Mr Chan also said.

This includes classes being organised in cohorts.

CCAs will also be conducted online and fixed seating with safe distancing during recess will be enforced. Students will no longer be allowed to intermingle.

Additionally, all private tuition and enrichment centres are advised to move online during this time.

Government taking measures to ensure students are safe

As Covid-19 cases emerge among students, it is understandable that parents will be worried.

The government is taking precautionary measures to ensure students are safe.

Hopefully, in time to come, young students can also be vaccinated to better protect the young ones in our society.

