Singapore Polytechnic Now Has 6 Students Test Positive For Covid-19

Singapore Polytechnic (SP) has confirmed early Sunday (23 May) that 2 more students have tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes after 4 SP students were also infected with Covid-19 earlier this week, with the first testing positive on 16 May.

Both the 5th and 6th student are 19-year-olds who are now linked to a new cluster.

2 Singapore Polytechnic students test positive on 19 & 21 May

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the 2 students are:

Case 63487 — tested positive on 19 May

— tested positive on 19 May Case 63574 — tested positive on 21 May

Case 63487 is a 19-year-old Malaysian student at Singapore Polytechnic’s School of Chemical & Life Sciences (CLS). She was last on campus on 15 May.

Case 63574 is also a 19-year-old Malaysian student at CLS. She had not gone to school since 15 May and was identified as a close contact of Case 63487.

SP’s School of Chemical & Life Sciences building

Source

She developed a cough and sore throat on 16 May and went to seek medical treatment the same day. On 21 May, she tested positive.

Both students form new cluster with another Covid-19 case

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that both girls met for a co-curricular activity (CCA) in school and had dinner together off-campus.

All students who took part in the same CCA have been placed under quarantine.

The 2 students make up a new cluster of 3 cases, which also comprises a 62-year-old Singaporean, also known as Case 63581. He is a retiree and a household contact of Case 63574.

Case 63581 has been placed on quarantine on 19 May. He started having a sore throat 2 days later, and his results returned positive on 22 May.

He is fully vaccinated after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 15 Apr.

Swabbing exercise results will be ready soon

According to CNA, SP said the school has completed the 1st phase of the Covid-19 swabbing exercise on students, staff, and vendors.

They will share the results of the exercise when ready.

The school added that MOH is assessing whether they require a second phase of testing for the rest of the SP community.

In the meantime, SP encourages all students and staff to stay home as much as possible, limit social contact, and leave their homes only for essential activities. They must also seek medical attention right away if they feel unwell.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.